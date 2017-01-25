UW-Madison student team to compete at Hyperloop competition

MADISON (WKOW) -- After more than a year of work, a team of UW-Madison students is ready to test its futuristic high-speed transport vehicle on SpaceX's Hyperloop test track in California.

The UW-Madison Badgerloop team, which won third place in the initial round of SpaceX's Hyperloop pod competition, will compete in the second phase of the competition this weekend at the SpaceX test track in Hawthorne, California.

At the competition, the team's 15-foot-long levitating "Hyperloop pod" will travel through an above-ground vacuum tube at speeds reaching 200 mph.

Badgerloop will compete against 30 teams from colleges and universities around the world to field a pod for SpaceX and Tesla Motors co-founder Elon Musk's high-speed ground transport system.