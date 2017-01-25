Verizon Wireless store in Fitchburg burglarized - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Verizon Wireless store in Fitchburg burglarized

Posted: Updated:

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police are looking for two men they say broke into the Verizon Wireless store on McKee Road in Fitchburg.

Officers were called to the store just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Once they got there, they found a window that had been smashed in. Police say it appears the suspects got away with multiple electronic items.

Here's the description of the suspects, as released by the Fitchburg Police Department:

  • A black male wearing an orange coat or sweatshirt with a hood and blue jeans

  • A black male wearing a dark colored vest over a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans

  • Both males appear to be of average height and weight and in their 20’s.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.