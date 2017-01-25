Verizon Wireless store in Fitchburg burglarized

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police are looking for two men they say broke into the Verizon Wireless store on McKee Road in Fitchburg.

Officers were called to the store just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Once they got there, they found a window that had been smashed in. Police say it appears the suspects got away with multiple electronic items.

Here's the description of the suspects, as released by the Fitchburg Police Department: