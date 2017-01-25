Snowfall is a headache to some, but relief to others

MADISON (WKOW) -- The snow was seen tapering off around Madison late Wednesday night. It was a headache for many around time, but the lack of it this January has really been a pain for local snow plow companies.

That was, until today.

"This was a wet tremendous snow. It was super heavy which is super hard on the trucks," said Dalton Sommers, the 23-year-old owner of The Grounds Guys of Madison.

Wednesday was the first day his trucks were seen rolling out to plow snow this month. The weather was definitely taking a toll on the equipment, but to Sommers and his workers, mother nature's dumping is welcomed.

"It was a very warm welcome. This is a lot of iron to be sitting around not making any money," Sommers added.

Thankfully, that money started plowing in one parking lot at a time. But the absence of snow has already takes some lasting effects.

"Two employees which I called two days ago to give them a heads up -- Hey, we got Wednesday's snow, they said, I've actually had to move on to another job because we're not getting enough hours with you," Sommers explained.

He says he'll just break even this month, hitting the marks just in time to pay the end of the month company bills.

"We have just barely met that as of like today (Wednesday) at noon," he said.

He hopes for another snow fall before the month's end, hoping mother nature can work her December magic in late January.

"If we could see last month, every month through the winter, that would be fantastic," Sommers said.

In the meantime, he and his dog Ike, who sits shotgun throughout the day, will continue to pray as they wait for the next storm.

"He wouldn't have it any other way," he added as he loaded Ike into his truck.