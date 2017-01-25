Suspect in Beloit homicide turns himself in

Police tell 27 News there was an elderly woman found dead in her garage and that the death is suspicious.More >>
Many Wisconsin dairy farmers who were looking for a new milk buyer are now standing on firmer ground. They have that new buyer, but the switch is having a ripple effect that hurts the industry.More >>
The missile, fired from an area known as Pukchang in central North Korea, traveled 21 miles before breaking up in mid-air.More >>
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a man convicted in a crash that killed two motorcyclists.More >>
A Bradford High School student died Friday morning, three days after being stabbed at the school.More >>
A long-time Dane County Sheriff's deputy is retiring after nearly thirty years on the force.More >>
Judge rules man who's charged with driving drunk and killing four people on I-94 is not competent to face chargesMore >>
Police say someone in one vehicle fired at another vehicle on Brandie Road on the city's east side.More >>
A Wisconsin lawmaker wants to make changes to Wisconsin's adoption law after complaints it's too lengthy and difficult.More >>
After two tractor accidents, authorities and farmers are urging drivers to watch out for them as they drive their tractors around for the planting season.More >>
Investigators deemed the cause of a recent house fire in Madison as accidental.More >>
Police hope newly-released video helps them find the people who stole an ATM in Waukesha.More >>
TJ Watt is joining older brothers J.J. and Derek in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker TJ Watt with the 30th pick of the draft.More >>
Madison mayor Paul Soglin indicated Thursday that he's not pleased with police chief Mike Koval publicly calling for more resources after a series of recent gun-related crimes.More >>
Police say a teenager smashed a window to a sporting goods store to steal airsoft and pellet guns.More >>
