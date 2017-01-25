Suspect in Beloit homicide turns himself in

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police say a suspect in a 2016 homicide in Beloit has turned himself in.

Michael Joseph, 28, of Beloit was wanted in connection with the death of Tony Payne at Turtle Tap on September 8, 2016. The Beloit Police Department says Joseph turned himself in at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and will be held at the Rock County Sheriff's Department.

Police say the investigation into the homicide remains active. Anyone with information can submit a tip to the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at www.P3tips.com or call 608-362-7463.