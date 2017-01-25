Madison leaders plan immigrants' rights forum

MADISON (WKOW) -- In response to President Donald Trump's efforts to cut back on immigration, local leaders in Madison are hosting a community forum today.

The city-wide gathering called, “United We Stand,” is designed to show support for people who may be subject to deportation or discrimination. It will also provide information on the legal rights of immigrants.

Speakers include Mayor Soglin, representatives of the Latino and Muslim civil rights organizations, the ACLU and faith leaders.The afternoon meeting will be moderated by Rev. Everett Mitchell, Dane County Judge and Pastor of Christ the Solid Rock Church.

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin will also provide opening remarks.

Alderman Samba Baldeh said there is a lot of uncertainty and fear right now in the immigrant community.

“What happens to Muslim, particularly girls who goes to school? You can physically tell whether or not they are Muslim. Everybody is afraid. There's a lot of fear. And what that does is everybody is impacted. Our trust for each other goes down. We can not let this happen. That is not the spirit of this country,” Baldeh said.

The forum is taking place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Monona Terrace Conference Center.