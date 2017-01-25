Michigan State women top Wisconsin 81-57 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Michigan State women top Wisconsin 81-57

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The Wisconsin women are still looking for a first Big Ten Victory of the season. The Badgers fell at home to Michigan State 81-57.

Kendra Van Leeuwen scored 12 points to lead Wisconsin. Avyanna Young added 10 points and Kendall Shaw had seven points and eight rebounds.

The Badgers fell to 5-15 on the season. They are 0-7 in the conference.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Adams becomes a father and then a Packer

    Adams becomes a father and then a Packer

    Montravius Adams had a day he will never forget. The former Auburn defensive tackle became a father for the first time at 2:32 p.m. Then, later that night, the Green Bay Packers drafted him in the third round. 

    More >>

    Montravius Adams had a day he will never forget. The former Auburn defensive tackle became a father for the first time at 2:32 p.m. Then, later that night, the Green Bay Packers drafted him in the third round. 

    More >>

  • Freeman's homer leads Braves to 10-8 win over Brewers

    Freeman's homer leads Braves to 10-8 win over Brewers

    Freddie Freeman's two-run home run snapped a tie in the ninth and the Atlanta Braves rallied from a four-run deficit in the final three innings to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-8 on Friday night.    Freeman hit his eighth homer off Brewers closer Neftali Feliz (0-3), who was summoned to pitch the ninth in a tie game. Adonis Garcia led off the inning with a double and Freeman hit a 1-1 pitch over the wall in center field.    Jose Ramirez (1-1) pitched a perfect eigh...More >>
    Freddie Freeman's two-run home run snapped a tie in the ninth and the Atlanta Braves rallied from a four-run deficit in the final three innings to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-8 on Friday night.    Freeman hit his eighth homer off Brewers closer Neftali Feliz (0-3), who was summoned to pitch the ninth in a tie game. Adonis Garcia led off the inning with a double and Freeman hit a 1-1 pitch over the wall in center field.    Jose Ramirez (1-1) pitched a perfect eigh...More >>

  • Packers take two defensive backs in second round

    Packers take two defensive backs in second round

    The Packers aggressively addressed one of their biggest needs. After drafting cornerback Kevin King to start the second round, the Packers came back later in the round to select safety Josh Jones. 

    More >>

    The Packers aggressively addressed one of their biggest needs. After drafting cornerback Kevin King to start the second round, the Packers came back later in the round to select safety Josh Jones. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.