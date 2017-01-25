Michigan State women top Wisconsin 81-57

Montravius Adams had a day he will never forget. The former Auburn defensive tackle became a father for the first time at 2:32 p.m. Then, later that night, the Green Bay Packers drafted him in the third round.More >>
The Packers aggressively addressed one of their biggest needs. After drafting cornerback Kevin King to start the second round, the Packers came back later in the round to select safety Josh Jones.More >>
The Green Bay Packers opened the second round of the NFL draft by selecting Washington cornerback Kevin King. Green Bay traded out of the first round, so King, a 6-3 former safety, was its first addition in this draft. The Packers owned the 29th pick, which they sent to Cleveland on Thursday night.More >>
For the first time since 2011, the Badgers had a pair of players selected in the first round. Ryan Ramczyk joined TJ Watt as first-round selections. Ramczyk was taken by New Orleans with the final pick of the round (No. 32 overall).More >>
TJ Watt is joining older brothers J.J. and Derek in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker TJ Watt with the 30th pick of the draft.More >>
The Packers traded out of the first round of the NFL Draft. Green Bay shipped the 29th overall pick to Cleveland for a second-round pick (No. 33 overall) and a fourth-round pick (No. 108).More >>
The DeForest girl's softball team is off to a solid start this season.At the helm is a co-head coaching duo that are from DeForest, graduated from DeForest and are siblings.More >>
The Packers potentially filled a major hole on the day before the NFL Draft. The team has agreed to terms with veteran guard Jahri Evans.More >>
For the first time since 2011, the Badgers had a pair of players selected in the first round. Ryan Ramczyk joined TJ Watt as first-round selections. Ramczyk was taken by New Orleans with the final pick of the round (No. 32 overall).More >>
TJ Watt is joining older brothers J.J. and Derek in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker TJ Watt with the 30th pick of the draft.More >>
Badgers softball star Chloe Miller was selected 11th overall by the Akron Racers in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft on Monday night, which came as a big surprise to the senior catcher.More >>
2,297 fans in attendance for the team's annual "Get to Goodman" game, breaking the Goodman Softball Complex attendance record on Senior Day.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team will now fight for the series win against Michigan on Sunday after falling in five innings, 10-2, to No. 17/19 Michigan on Saturday afternoon at Goodman Diamond.More >>
Dramatic video captures a dangerous crash on a crowded highway.More >>
California-based pet food maker Party Animal is recalling some of its dog food because it may contain pentobarbital, a drug used in euthanasia.More >>
The state's largest business lobby is at odds with just about everyone over a bill designed to get dangerous lead out of people's drinking water.More >>
An attorney for a Syrian man living in Wisconsin who sued over President Donald Trump's travel ban says the man has been reunited with his wife and young daughter after three years.More >>
This week marks 25 years since the L.A. riots, one of the deadliest in U.S. history.More >>
Saturday will mark President Donald Trump's 100th day in office, and he took time to look back at his young presidency in an interview with ReutersMore >>
A Wisconsin lawmaker wants to make changes to Wisconsin's adoption law after complaints it's too lengthy and difficult.More >>
The government shutdown is likely avoided for at least one week because Republicans didn't have enough votes to pass healthcare legislation.More >>
Toyota is recalling about 250,000 small pickup trucks mainly in North America because the rear wheels have the potential to lock up, causing drivers to lose control.More >>
At least two additional dairy farmers who are about to see their contracts with Grassland Dairy expire due to a change in Canada's dairy pricing structure have found a new buyer for their milk.More >>
