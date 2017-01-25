President Trump's refugee restrictions could impact Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump's plans to overhaul immigration in the U.S. will likely impact people coming to Madison.



The president is expected to sign orders this week restricting refugees coming to the country, including a four-month hold on all admissions and a temporary ban on people coming from Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya.



Leaders of a grassroots organization in Madison that supports refugees coming to the area say they likely won't be able to help 160 people slated to resettle in the area between October 2016 and September 2017.





Gheriani had hoped the government could help rescue her from the devastation, but the news of President Trump's executive orders is disheartening. "This is largely a population that's been so oppressed and has had such a difficult time, it's just tragic that we have so little compassion and so much fear," says Ken Baun.Baun and Efrat Livny founded Open Doors for Refugees . The group has resettled seven families in the past few months, after forming just last year. Now, they have a growing team of more than 500 volunteers who do as much as they can for the refugees, including collecting donations, setting up apartments, providing transportation, interpreting, helping find employment and helping them adapt to the U.S. culture.It can be easier for families to come to the U.S. if other family members are already here, according to Livny, so the president's steps to put a hold on immigration are unsettling."When I put myself in their shoes my heart breaks, because for them, in many ways, it means that if they had any hope to see their families here at this point, that hope is gone," Livny tells 27 News.Aniss El Gheriani came to Madison with his family from Libya about two years ago, but his sister stayed behind because she couldn't get the proper paperwork. She has three children and he says recently ISIS has destroyed her home. She's staying with friends and moving around but does not have a permanent solution."I want the American government to help my sister," Gheriani tells 27 News. "I need help to bring my sister here."Gheriani had hoped the government could help rescue her from the devastation, but the news of President Trump's executive orders is disheartening.