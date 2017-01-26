Upcoming "Souper Bowl" to raise money for Habitat for Humanity

MADISON (WKOW) -- As football fans get ready for the big game in a couple weeks, a local organization hopes you'll support its "Souper Bowl."

This is an annual fundraiser for UW Habitat for Humanity, where students build houses. The event is Saturday, February 4 at Madison's West High School from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. The cost is $15 per person and includes a meal of soup, salad and dessert, plus a hand-made ceramic bowl.

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is helping with the event and is looking for bakers to be treat-makers. Desserts can include cookies, brownies, cupcakes, bars or anything else in a single serving size. Drop off treat donations to the Habitat office at 1014 Fiedler Lane #29 in Madison until February 3 at 3:00 p.m. For more information on helping with desserts, contact Erin Rieser at (608) 255-1549 ext. 104 or erieser@habitatdane.org.

