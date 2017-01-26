UPDATE: Madison PFC deliberates on complaints against Chief Koval

UPDATE (WKOW) -- PFC attorney Scott Herrick says deliberations are over for the day. Herrick says the commission did not come to a decision. He says members will most likely pick up their deliberations at their next scheduled meeting in February.

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a closed session scheduled for noon Thursday, the Madison Police and Fire Commission will begin to deliberate whether to suspend Police Chief Mike Koval.

This comes after complaints filed against Chief Koval in August 2016, namely one from Tony Robinson's grandmother Sharon Irwin, after a city council meeting got heated in June 2016. Chief Koval admitted to calling Sharon Irwin a "raging lunatic."

In complaints Irwin and Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores filed, they say Koval's demeanor became aggressive, and they feared for their safety. The chief said this exchange happened after the two followed him through the building "seeking confrontation."

Irwin and Kilfoy-Flores are asking for Chief Koval to be suspended.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports, there likely will not be a decision from the PFC Thursday. The group's legal counsel said, "we are a very long way from a final written decision" that will be made public.