Thursday Morning Road Conditions

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison says that crews began their citywide snow clearing at 10pm Wednesday night. The entire process can take 10-12 hours. Officials are optimistic that this morning's commute will be less treacherous than yesterday's. Crews will be salting the roads this morning.

The process of citywide plowing can cause snow to pile up at the end of your driveway so be sure to leave extra time for yourself this morning so as to accommodate delays.

Many neighborhoods across southern Wisconsin still have snow-covered streets. Plow crews are working on those as well as parking lots Thursday morning.

The 511 road conditions map shows slippery stretches all along the Beltline this morning. US-14 is also slippery between Madison and Lone Rock. WIS-13 around Wisconsin Dells is still snow covered.

A reminder that, in Madison, sidewalks must be cleared by noon on Friday the 27th. All snow must be shoveled and ice must be treated.