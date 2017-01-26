What's Going Around: Upper respiratory illnesses

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) -- If you have a cold or cough that just won't seem to go away, we have some tips from a doctor that can help.

Dr. Janelle Hupp is with Sauk Prairie Healthcare's Wisconsin Heights Clinic in Mazomanie. She says many primary care doctors, not just her, are seeing upper respiratory illnesses right now. She's seen a number of patients with a prolonged cough, sore throat, runny nose and sinus drainage. The illness seems stubborn, she says, and doesn't clear up for sometimes, three weeks. In most cases, patients aren't running a fever, but that can happen. You may also have headaches and feel tired. And the cough can be dry or mucous producing.

Most people think the quick fix is a course of antibiotics. But Dr. Hupp says remember, those have no effect on viral illnesses. "Doing this could increase your likelihood of having resistant strains of bacteria and could promote antibiotic resistance in your community," says Dr. Hupp.

The best thing to do is take ibuprofen or acetaminophen for aches and fever. Over-the-counter cold and cough medicines can help those over two years old. Also, prop yourself semi-upright at night. That'll help with drainage and allow you to sleep. You can also try nasal saline sprays. Children can use these, Dr. Hupp says.

See a doctor if symptoms last longer than two or three weeks, if you have a high fever, shortness of breath, are wheezing or have extreme fatigue.