Walker remains opposed to gas tax increases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker and the state Department of Transportation Secretary Dave Ross say a highly critical audit of the agency's operations won't change their opposition to increasing gas taxes or vehicle fees.

The Legislative Audit Bureau report released Thursday found that completed major highway projects over the past decade cost twice as much as first estimated. It faulted the department for not doing a better job at estimating costs.

Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says the audit shows more savings can be found at the department and that should be pursued before taxes go up. Ross says the audit "provides a roadmap to improved efficiency and transparency at the DOT."

Republican state Sen. Rob Cowles calls the audit "devastating" and says change at DOT is needed.

A highly critical audit of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the agency budgeted to complete more highway projects than could be done with the money available because it didn't take into account inflation and unexpected cost increases.

The much anticipated Legislative Audit Bureau report also says the department could have done more to control engineering, construction and maintenance costs and it is not consistently using performance measures to improve its operations.

The report comes as the department faces a nearly $1 billion budget shortfall. Gov. Scott Walker has insisted on solving that without raising taxes or fees, while Assembly Republicans have called for $300 million in increases offset by unnamed tax cuts elsewhere.

The audit says the cost of 16 ongoing major highway projects increased more than $3 billion from the time they were approved to August 2016.

