New Amphitheater and name for Summerfest

Many Wisconsin dairy farmers who were looking for a new milk buyer are now standing on firmer ground. They have that new buyer, but the switch is having a ripple effect that hurts the industry.More >>
Many Wisconsin dairy farmers who were looking for a new milk buyer are now standing on firmer ground. They have that new buyer, but the switch is having a ripple effect that hurts the industry.More >>
Police tell 27 News there was an elderly woman found dead in her garage and that the death is suspicious.More >>
Police tell 27 News there was an elderly woman found dead in her garage and that the death is suspicious.More >>
The missile, fired from an area known as Pukchang in central North Korea, traveled 21 miles before breaking up in mid-air.More >>
The missile, fired from an area known as Pukchang in central North Korea, traveled 21 miles before breaking up in mid-air.More >>
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a man convicted in a crash that killed two motorcyclists.More >>
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a man convicted in a crash that killed two motorcyclists.More >>
Judge rules man who's charged with driving drunk and killing four people on I-94 is not competent to face chargesMore >>
Judge rules man who's charged with driving drunk and killing four people on I-94 is not competent to face chargesMore >>
Janesville Police arrested a man Friday night while they were patrolling as part of the Rock County OWI Task Force for OWI 6th offense.More >>
Janesville Police arrested a man Friday night while they were patrolling as part of the Rock County OWI Task Force for OWI 6th offense.More >>
The annual Crazylegs Classic kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.More >>
The annual Crazylegs Classic kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Dramatic video captures a dangerous crash on a crowded highway.More >>
Dramatic video captures a dangerous crash on a crowded highway.More >>
Police tell 27 News there was an elderly woman found dead in her garage and that the death is suspicious.More >>
Police tell 27 News there was an elderly woman found dead in her garage and that the death is suspicious.More >>
The missile, fired from an area known as Pukchang in central North Korea, traveled 21 miles before breaking up in mid-air.More >>
The missile, fired from an area known as Pukchang in central North Korea, traveled 21 miles before breaking up in mid-air.More >>
California-based pet food maker Party Animal is recalling some of its dog food because it may contain pentobarbital, a drug used in euthanasia.More >>
California-based pet food maker Party Animal is recalling some of its dog food because it may contain pentobarbital, a drug used in euthanasia.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a van and school bus collided in Grant County.More >>
Two people were taken to the hospital after a van and school bus collided in Grant County.More >>
A Wisconsin police officer was on duty in Los Angeles during the riots that erupted after the verdict in the Rodney King beating case 25 years ago.More >>
A Wisconsin police officer was on duty in Los Angeles during the riots that erupted after the verdict in the Rodney King beating case 25 years ago.More >>
A Republican bill working its way through the U.S. House of Representatives would allow private-sector employers to offer their workers the choice of taking overtime pay for more than 40 hours worked in a week or additional time off.More >>
A Republican bill working its way through the U.S. House of Representatives would allow private-sector employers to offer their workers the choice of taking overtime pay for more than 40 hours worked in a week or additional time off.More >>
A long-time Dane County Sheriff's deputy is retiring after nearly thirty years on the force.More >>
A long-time Dane County Sheriff's deputy is retiring after nearly thirty years on the force.More >>