New Amphitheater and name for Summerfest

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Big changes are coming to the World's Largest Music Festival.



American Family Insurance is taking over sponsorship of Summerfest. The annual event will now be known as: Summerfest Presented by American Family Insurance.



A brand new 23,000 seat Amphitheater is also coming. Construction will begin in 2019. It will include restaurants, more restrooms and larger stage space.



A New North Gate and community plaza that will link Henry Maier Festival Park to downtown Milwaukee, will also be built. Construction on that is expected to be completed for Summerfest 2018.