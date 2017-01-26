State Democrats ask Speaker Ryan to reconsider Planned Parenthoo - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

State Democrats ask Speaker Ryan to reconsider Planned Parenthood funding plan

MADISON (WKOW) -- Democratic state legislators say House Speaker Paul Ryan's plans to cut off Planned Parenthood's funding will leave 50,000 Wisconsinites without easy access to reproductive health care, and they are urging him to reconsider those plans.

Speaker Ryan and Congressional Republicans are leading plans to eliminate Planned Parenthood from Medicaid.

Wisconsin state senator Janis Ringhand said at a Thursday morning news conference that 6,000 people in Ryan's own district, enrolled in Medicaid, rely on Planned Parenthood for services including exams and cancer screening. Speaker Ryan has said other providers will step in to serve former patients of closed clinics.

Sen. Ringhand says that hasn't happened in Shawano, Johnson Creek, Chippewa Falls, Fond du Lac or Beaver Dam since Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker cut off funding to Planned Parenthood's rural health centers there.

