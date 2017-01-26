Now Hiring: Dane County recruiting for controversial climate change position

MADISON (WKOW) -- At a time when some climate change references are being deleted from state agency websites, Dane County is taking a much different approach.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says the pilot position will be the first in the state. The right person for the job will convene a climate change council to find ways to use energy the most efficiently.

Parisi says it's unfortunate politics have entered the discussion.

"While we see the state government and the federal government sticking their head in the sand and not dealing with it, we think it's important at the local level that we do our part to mitigate our damage and mitigate further damage." Parisi said.

He says the position is critical to the well-being of Dane County's future.

"We're not going to let that keep us from moving forward and doing what we know is necessary to be able to deal with some of the challenges climate change is posing," Parisi said.

The hired candidate will be tasked with developing strategies and programs to reduce local greenhouse gas emissions.

The compensation ranges from $75-90,000. Recruitment ends in mid-February. Parisi says he has no candidate in mind for the position right now. He likely won't until that online recruitment period is over.