Mumps outbreak in Grant County

GRANT CO. (WKOW) -- Grant County is dealing with a significant number of mumps cases.



Health Department Director Jeffrey Kindrai tells 27 News Grant County has seen 52 reported cases since October. 22 of those have been confirmed as mumps. He described it as an active outbreak.



The outbreak comes as a large outbreak is going on in Spokane, Washington. There are 278 confirmed and probable cases across five counties there since October. The virus is usually spread through saliva and mucus.