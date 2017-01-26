New concert venue coming to Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

New concert venue coming to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new concert venue is coming to Madison.

Frank Productions announced plans for their new 2,500 capacity concert venue Thursday. The venue is named 'The Sylvee,' after Sylvia Frank, the late co-founder of Frank Productions.

The new building will be located in the Capitol East District. It is part of the 800 Block Project, which consists of two buildings and a parking structure at East Main and South Livingston streets.

Officials say they hope to host close to 75 acts every year at the new venue.

"I'm looking forward to the genres that are going to play here," said Mark Schmitz, a spokesman for the project. "This is not a banging rock club, but then it will be. It's not a classical music club, but then it will be."

The Franks plan to break ground on the venue this March. They say they if all goes to plan, they will open sometime in summer 2018.

