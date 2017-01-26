UW to lead center to stop insect-borne diseases from spreading - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW to lead center to stop insect-borne diseases from spreading

MADISON (WKOW) -- Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will lead a new center designed to stop insects from spreading diseases.    
    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded $10 million to a group of universities, led by UW scientists, called the Upper Midwestern Center of Excellence in Vector Borne Diseases.
    The goal is to improve the surveillance, prevention and response to diseases like the Zika and West Nile viruses, and new ones that develop.

