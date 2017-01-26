Calls go unanswered at Speaker Paul Ryan's office

MADISON (WKOW) -- Since Donald Trump took the oath of office for President the phone line people can call to make comments to the White House has been shut down - upsetting thousands around the country.

But several local residents tell 27 News Trump isn't the only elected official they can't reach in Washington, D.C.

Maternal mental health expert Ann Jamison is one of them.

She told 27 News the Affordable Care Act has helped a number of her clients.

"We were able to get a lot of grant money to finally deliver services to women with post-partum depression, which we know affects 1 in 4 women living in poverty," said Jamison.

Worried that repealing the nation's health care law will cut off that funding, Jamison reached out to Speaker Paul Ryan many times.

"So, I've been calling Speaker Ryan's office for the past three weeks on a daily basis and I've never once spoken to a person or been able to leave a voicemail." said Jamison.

Jamison is one of several people who independently emailed or called 27 News in recent weeks with stories about their inability to get a hold of anyone in Speaker Ryan's Washington office - or at the offices in his congressional district.

"I think it's absolutely troubling. Like I said, these people are supposed to be public servants. They work for us. They have to take our calls," said Jamison.

But Ian Martorana - a spokesperson for Speaker Ryan - said the stories of Jamison and others don't paint a complete picture.

"Our phones in Paul's DC Congressional office and Janesville Constituent Services Center are operational during normal business hours," wrote Martorana in a statement. "Due to a high number of calls and limited phone lines, some callers, on occasion, cannot get through right away. I have personally answered dozens of calls from constituents and Wisconsinites in the last week and a half alone."

After contacting Martorana about the concerns of viewers on Wednesday, 27 News got an answer at Speaker Ryan's D.C. office almost immediately and got voicemail at his office in Janesville.

Another viewer sent 27 News a picture of a notice posted on Ryan's Janesville office from earlier this week that read: "Due to outside commitments, our staff is temporarily out of the office during normal business hours."

Martorana explained that is nothing out of the ordinary.

"Our Racine and Kenosha offices are satellite offices, only staffed by 1-2 individuals. Those individuals often to outreach work throughout that side of our Congressional District, which is why, at times, the sign is required," wrote Martorana. "I would reiterate that constituents can email, write, fax, or call, and constituents of Wisconsin's First District can expect the same timely response that they have since Paul was elected."

Martorana also submitted the following bullet points to further illustrate how responsive the Speaker's office has been:

- In January alone, we have sent over 8,000 individual responses to constituents in Wisconsin's First District. These are responses to the aforementioned listed ways folks can get in touch with us.

- We have assisted well-over 70,000 constituents with problems involving agencies of the federal government since Paul took office.

- This month we have fielded thousands of phone calls throughout all of our offices, in addition to the letters and emails we receive.

- Paul regularly engages with constituents through meetings, participation at events, and telephone town hall meetings.

- Lastly, I would note that Paul has been accessible to his constituents through the media. In 2016, he conducted over 100 interviews with Wisconsin press--a number of which were with you--not counting any interviews done with national outlets, his weekly press conferences, etc.

Ann Jamison is just glad to hear someone is picking up the phone at Ryan's D.C. office and hopes that continues going forward.

"I really hope so, because like I said - we're these people's bosses. They can't just take the phone off the hook as we used to say," said Jamison.