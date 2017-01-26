Ice fisheree at Lake Kegonsa canceled

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the first time in 54 years, the Stoughton Conservation Club is canceling its Ice Fisheree and Bounty Hunt.

Poor ice conditions are the reason for calling off the annual event at Lake Kegonsa.

A portion of proceeds are used to help restock the lake with fish.

Stoughton Conservation Club member Karen Rupp said the warmer weather made the ice unsafe.

“Unfortunately with the rain, the warm weather we've had, it has opened up drilled fishing holes. Some of them have expanded 20". And for the safety, with the snow on top of them, anybody can walk over the top of it and fall into the ice,” Rupp said.

Rupp said only the ice fishing portion of the event is canceled. The raffle at Stringers on Lake Kegonsa will go on as planned.