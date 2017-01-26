Warmer weather blamed for Mad City Pond Hockey Championship cancellation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Warmer weather is to blame for a local event being canceled this weekend.

The Mad City Pond Hockey Championship at Esser Pond in Middleton will not take place as scheduled.

Organizer Brad Mastenbrook said recent rain has raised concerns about the ice quality for game as well as safety issues.

“Lately with this last snow storm, we had 4 to 6 inches of slush. And underneath that slush was 3 inches of water, at least. So had some difficulties with this situation,” Mastenbrook said.

The event had already been pushed back a week because of the weather. Mastenbrook said he's looking forward to having the championship back again next year.