Solange the 4-year-old pit bull terrier looking for loving home

Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Courtesy: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by the WKOW studios with an energetic pit bull terrier mix named Solange.

The 4-year-old has a lot of energy and is very affectionate. She loves giving kisses!

Solange has been at the humane society the longest out of any animal there and is ready for a permanent home. Dalton Roadruck says Solange would be good for a family with no small children and no other pets. 

If you'd like to meet Solange or any of the other animals up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville, click here.

