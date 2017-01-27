Monster Truck Nationals take over Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Grab your family for Monster Night Out!

The Monster Truck Nationals is in Madison for a limited run. There will be racing action, live music and mini-quads. It's at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center.

On Friday, Darron Schnell and Dale Benear stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the show. Both men drive monster trucks during the show, which weigh about 10,000 pounds.

The event will be from Friday, January 27 to Sunday, January 29. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here for more information.