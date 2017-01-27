8-year-old boy saves dad's life during overdose in Waukesha

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- A boy in Waukesha may have saved his dad's life by being able to give dispatchers enough information when his father overdosed.

Authorities have released the 9-1-1 call to WISN-TV in Milwaukee. If you watch the video, we want to warn you it may be hard to listen to.

The call starts out: "My dad's dead. He's not waking up for anything." The boy named Christopher is talking to dispatchers in Waukesha County. They learned he was just 8 years old.

"Well, the real tragedy here is these children had to witness their father go through a drug overdose," Waukesha police Lt. Kevin Rice told WISN 12 News.

"It's all three of us. My two brothers, and my dad," the boy said in the call.

Dispatchers used GPS and pinged the location to a parking lot. The boy was able to identify a building with large windows and houses located behind a fence.

"From the time we received the call, it was about two minutes," Lt. Rice said.

Dispatchers tried to keep the child calm.

"We have help on the way, Christopher. An ambulance should be there shortly, OK?" the dispatcher says.

Investigators believe the man used drugs and pulled over into the parking lot. A passerby relayed more details to dispatch.

"The father is in the front seat slumped over, not responding," the passerby said.

Paramedics helped him regain consciousness at the scene.

"Just a great job by the 8-year-old. Unbelievable maturity in his ability to recognize his dad was in distress and to do the right thing and literally save his dad's life," Rice said.

WISN 12 News reports the children were turned over to their mom. As for the man who overdosed, he could face charges as soon as he's released from the hospital.