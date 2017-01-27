Cargo bikes ride into Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's one of those things that when you see it you say, "That's so Madison."

The cargo bike is something you can't over think. It got its name because it's designed to carry cargo -- anything from pets to groceries to deliveries, even people.

Owner of The Cargo Bike Shop on Madison's trendy Williamson Street, Tim Staton says his shop is the only one of its kind for miles.

"Anybody that sells trailers is kind of competition, but realistically, there's nobody else in the Midwest," says Staton.

Cargo bikes have been trending in Europe for awhile now, Staton says. That's how his business was born. Staton was tired of toting a trailer on the back of his bike, so he contacted someone he knew importing the bikes from Europe. He got one for himself, and then people around Madison started asking questions like, "Did you build that? How does it ride?" says Staton. After selling them on the side for two years, The Cargo Bike Shop was born.

Customers have also gotten creative he says. "I have people come out and say, oh I can put a lawnmower on the front of that and have a bicycle lawnmower business in the summer... There's a lot of ingenuity and adaptability to these bikes, so anything's possible."

"[The cargo bikes] all have different personalities. I call them personalities. They all ride slightly different," he adds.

Staton says the typical cargo bike can carry 400 pounds between rider and cargo. "Usually you get to where the amount of weight in the bike is more than you want to pedal comfortably before the bike starts to say, no more weight."

Usually cargo bikes are ideal for two to ten mile trips, but Staton notes that with a pedal assist some people do go farther.

"It's kind of the utility vehicle of the bike world," says Staton.

There is a little bit of a learning curve at first when it comes to maneuvering the bikes, but Staton says they handle a lot like a normal bike. Safety wise, riders need to be cognizant of extra weight and balance, but he says cars usually give him decent distance when passing. "I've noticed that when you have a little pink helmet sitting in front of you and a wide bike, that the cars give you pretty good space."

As far as the price tag goes cargo bikes usually run more expensive than normal bikes. Bikes with cargo space in front typically start at $3000, and bikes with cargo in back start at about $1200. More features, like pedal assist, can also affect the price.