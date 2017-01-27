UPDATE: Federal judges order Wisconsin Assembly districts be redrawn by November

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's legislative maps must be redrawn by November 1.

That's the order handed down today by a three-judge panel in the U.S. District Court for Western Wisconsin - the same panel that ruled the current district maps unconstitutional last in November 2016.

Republicans drew the maps in 2011, which have been used since the fall 2012 elections.

In March 2015, 12 Democratic voters sued the State of Wisconsin, challenging the constitutionality of the district lines.



Judges heard arguments from both sides last May and ruled in November the maps are unconstitutional, because they give Republicans such a huge partisan advantage it would be effectively impossible for them to ever lose majorities in the State Assembly or Senate.

State Senate districts are made up of multiple Assembly districts, so their lines will also change if new maps are drawn.

It's an outcome Attorney General Brad Schimel (R-Wisconsin) was trying to avoid.

"The state was asking - 'hey let's just hold off until after the Supreme Court rules and that way we won't have to redraw the maps unless we really need to,'" said UW Political Science Chair David Canon. "Well, the court said - 'no, let's go ahead and do it.'"

But the court didn't give the plaintiffs everything they were seeking.

"They wanted the courts to draw the maps instead of the state legislature," said Canon. "So there, the fear is I think - from the plaintiffs - would be, unless there is vigorous oversight of that process we could end up with another gerrymandered map."

The judges chose no such oversight measures, only requiring Republican lawmakers to draw constitutional maps, without giving specific instructions on how to ensure they meet that criteria.

Democratic lawmakers believe it can be done if Republicans are willing to draw new maps in a more open process.

"Last time they did this, they did it behind closed doors - hired lawyers to essentially draw the maps for them - with no public input and no input from Democrats at all," said Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison).

No Republican legislator put out a statement on Friday's order, instead deferring questions to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

DOJ Spokesperson Johnny Koremenos sent 27 News a brief statement on the order that reads - "We are reviewing the Court’s order, but we expect to file an appeal with the Supreme Court and seek prompt reversal of this decision."

But Canon believes a "prompt reversal" is unlikely, because the Supreme Court still doesn't have a ninth justice and their current term ends in June. That would mean the high court likely wouldn't even take up the case until fall at the earliest.

"The state legislature is certainly going to have to draw this map. There's no doubt they will have to, because the Supreme Court is not gonna be ruling on this with a definitive ruling by November 1," said Canon.

But if the Supreme Court overturns the ruling, the state could then reinstate the current maps again.



The court's ruling does not impact Wisconsin's U.S. Congressional districts.