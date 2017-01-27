Lafayette County authorities release photo of ATV theft suspect - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lafayette County authorities release photo of ATV theft suspect

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office is asking for help trying to identify and locate a man suspected in the theft of a green 2005 Polaris Ranger 700XP.

The ATV was stolen from an auction in the South Wayne area on January 21.

The Sheriff's Office released a photo of the suspect and said he was driving a black Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information about the crime or person in the photo is asked to please contact Detective Sergeant Jerrett Cook or Detective Matthew Edge with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, at 608-776-4870.

