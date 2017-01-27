Dane County K9 helps find fleeing suspect during traffic stop

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) --- Dane County Sheriff's K9 Utrix helped find a man who fled police during a traffic stop Thursday night.

Thursday night officials stopped a Sun Prairie man on US Highway 151 near N. Greenway Road in the town of York.

Deputies say they had to set up a perimeter after the man fled the scene.

Utrix led them to a line of trees where they found 53-year-old Louis J. Thornton hiding.

Thornton is in custody on seven outstanding warrants; 5 from Columbia County and two from Dane County. He was also booked on a charge of resisting and obstructing for fleeing the scene.

K9 Utrix joined the team in 2009.