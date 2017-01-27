Father and son build 'Dinosnowr' in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you want to check out a unique snow creation in Madison, then you should check out the 'Dinosnowr' on display in a front yard on Tokay Blvd.



"Well my 5-year-old grandson Logan Steele and my son decided to make a little snowman, but it turned into a giant dinosaur," said Steve Kundert.



The snow dinosaur was built in Kundert's front yard after the snow storm earlier this week. It's decorated in local team colors.



The body is in Badgers red and the plates on the top of the 'Dinosnowr' are Packers green and gold.



Kundert says it was really amusing watching his family put it together.



"He'd start the little snowballs, with his little hands and he'd get them started and then he'd roll them and then he'd get them so big and then he's all exhausted," said Kundert. "He'd lay on them and then my son would come over and roll it some more and get them bigger and bigger and then get the thing back together, it was fun watching them."



If you want to check it out, the 'Dinosnowr' is located on the 4500 block of Tokay Blvd., near the Midvale intersection.