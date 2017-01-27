Wisconsin lawmakers push bipartisan bill to help address abuse claims at state youth prison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin state lawmakers have launched a bipartisan effort to push legislation addressing child abuse allegations at Wisconsin's troubled youth prison.

Republican state representative Joel Kleefisch and Democratic state senator LaTonya Johnson introduced a bill this week that would make guards at the prison mandatory child abuse reporters. If the guards fail to report abuse to child welfare workers or police, they would face up to six months in jail under the proposed law.

Word broke in December 2015 that state agents were investigating allegations of widespread abuse at the Lincoln Hills facility in Irma. The FBI has since taken over the probe.

Democrats introduced bills last session that would have created changes at the prison, but they went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Legislature.