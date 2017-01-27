Police: Robber on the loose after holding up Madison bank - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police: Robber on the loose after holding up Madison bank

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are looking for a man they say held up a bank in Madison on Friday afternoon.

The Madison Police Department says officers were called to the Great Midwest Bank on Odana Road around 2:40 p.m. Friday. Police say the suspect took off on foot towards Mineral Point Road.

Officers say the suspect is a white male, 5'6'' to 5'7'', with a slender build. They say he was wearing a red hat, black jacket with a hood and black pants.

