Students slam Chancellor's consideration of background checks

MADISON (WKOW) -- Student leaders at UW-Madison slam Chancellor Rebecca Blank's consideration of criminal background checks in the university application process, as Blank responds to the campus presence of a student with federal, felony convictions for setting fire to African-American churches.



"I think adding a box to an application is only going to serve really negative purposes," Student Coalition for Progress' Kat Kerwin says. "Because we know that falls on the backs of minority people," adds Associated Students of Madison Chair Carmen Gosey..



In a statement Thursday, Blank addressed the pro-white nationalist group organizing on campus by 33-year old student Daniel Dropik. Dropik also has 2005 convictions for arson fires at African-American churches in Milwaukee, and Michigan. Blank denounced Dropik's group but noted campus organizing is protected, free speech, and said the student's history raises safety issues, and called for a review of the admissions policy exclusion of criminal histories.



In a letter to UW System President Ray Cross Friday, Blank expounded on her position on vetting in the application process, saying it is "....important...to ensure that students who have made mistakes...are not denied an education."



But Blank said campus safety is also critical. "There are risks in remaining entirely ignorant of an applicant's felony record."



In the letter, Blank invites Cross to continue the discussion of potential background checks in the application process.



Gosey also believes Blank's initial response to Dropik's campus organizing was lackluster, especially in light of a series of high-profile, racially insensitive campus acts, including a Badger fan's display of a noose around his neck as he wore a mask of President Obama.



Gosey says the organizing deserves unequivocal condemnation. "On this campus, I can tell you right now, that I feel like this is hate speech."



In Blank's letter to Cross, she labels Dropik's hoped-for campus organization "...a recognized hate group."



In a posted, audio message, Dropik maintains he regrets his past, arson actions, and insists his envisioned, UW-Madison student group would not promote racial hatred.