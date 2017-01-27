Madison woman arrested, suspected of abusing foster child - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison woman arrested, suspected of abusing foster child

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police have arrested a Madison woman related to serious injuries to her three-year-old foster son.

The child was in critical condition Friday night in a pediatric intensive care unit. Officers responded to the 700 block of Engelhart Drive Friday morning to a call from the child's foster parents, saying he had suffered a serious head injury.

Police say they are still investigating how the boy was injured, but they have arrested Erica Dorsch, 31, for suspected physical abuse of the child.  

