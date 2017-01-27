Mumps Outbreak in Grant County grows to 23 confirmed cases

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- The Grant County Health Department says as of Friday afternoon there are now 52 reported mumps cases, 23 of those are confirmed.

"It is so contagious, it's very aggressive," Vaccinated UW Platteville senior Megan Georgeson said. She knows all about catching the mumps.

"A couple co-workers who I believe had also been up to date, but they caught the mumps," Georgeson said. "We've all been extra careful," she added.

UW Platteville says 6 students have come down with unconfirmed mumps cases.

"I think a clinic would be helpful, I think getting more vaccinated is very important," Georgeson said.

But Grant County Health Department's Jeff Kindrai says that's not possible right now.

"It is a bit frustrating, we personally like to make it more convenient to get the shots," he said.

For now, he's in talks with the State about doing more.

"We're continuing to have conversations with the State to see at what time we can start doing that," he added.

Kindrai says the updated confirmed mumps count is being sent to the CDC, while more cases hit close to home.

"There's outbreaks in Illinois and Iowa and since we border on both states, it makes it more likely we see issues for the county as well," Kindrai said.

Health Officials say the vaccine is only 88% effective, so it is possible to catch the virus even if you are up to date.