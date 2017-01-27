Fire causes $60,000 in damage to Janesville business

New video shows the explosion that came after a crash on a highway in Ohio.More >>
An east side Madison neighborhood is taking action following an increase in crime activity.More >>
The driver of a minivan allegedly admitted to deputies he had used heroin prior to a crash with a farm tractor Wednesday.More >>
Many Wisconsin dairy farmers who were looking for a new milk buyer are now standing on firmer ground. They have that new buyer, but the switch is having a ripple effect that hurts the industry.More >>
Across the U.S., 12 people have been killed by tornadoes and flooding in the Midwest and Southeast.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down east of Dallas.More >>
Teachers in the Madison area came together Saturday to support a local organization that helps children who are victims of abuse.More >>
Kelly Ripa announced Sunday online that she'll reveal the new co-host of "Live with Kelly" Monday morning.More >>
Family members say a mother of five was critically wounded when she was shot repeatedly while sitting with her family in a van in Milwaukee.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the woman found dead in the garage of her home in Middleton Friday as 82-year-old Agnes Bram. Bram was a long-time member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, right down the street from where she lived on University Avenue.More >>
Fitchburg Police are trying to figure out who's behind a shooting incident early Sunday morning.More >>
Madison police are looking for a man who held up the Walgreens Pharmacy at 2909 E Washington Avenue.More >>
Wisconsin lawmakers in a budget-writing committee are set to come together Monday to begin voting on a $76 billion spending plan.More >>
A mobile home in Jefferson County is a total loss after a fire late Saturday night.More >>
