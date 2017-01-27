Fire causes $60,000 in damage to Janesville business

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Firefighters say a fire caused $60,000 in damage to a business in Janesville.

The fire broke out just before noon Friday at Jeff's Scrap Metal on S. Arch Street. The Janesville Fire Department says everyone got out safely.

Firefighters say there is about $40,000 in damage to the structure and about $20,000 in damage to contents inside the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.