'Recycle The Warmth' blanket drive collecting donations this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- The District Council of Madison Society of St. Vincent de Paul is holding its 25th annual Recycle the Warmth blanket drive.

The blanket drive collects thousands of donated, new, and gently used blankets to give away to families or individuals who can't afford them.

"We look at it as neighbors helping neighbors," said volunteer Barbara Roberts. "There are folks in our area in Dane County that sometimes have no beds, no bedding...they come to St. Vincent de Paul and we provide them we new or gently used bedding."

The blanket drive runs Friday, January 27 through Saturday, January 28, at the three Madison-area Shopko stores, where people can purchase Recycle the Warmth blankets for a special price.

New and used blankets can be dropped off at all seven Dane County St. Vinny's stores and at 40-some religious congregations through Sunday, January 29.