HIRE Summit aims to help Dane County employers

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 170 business leaders gathered at American Family Insurance Headquarters Friday for the first HIRE summit.

The summit allowed employers to work together with partner agencies to create specific job training. Then, those partner agencies work with job seekers to educate and train them.

The final step is connecting employers with the qualified job seekers.

Those involved with HIRE say the goal is to help Dane County grow its workforce.

"This is a pipeline of great employees," said Dave Beck-Engel, Co-Chair of the HIRE Employer Council and President of J.H. Findorff and Son, Inc. "It enables us to bring on these employees to be part of this, it helps employers find great employees, it helps people work their way out of poverty. This is a momentum that we hope continues to build."

United Way says since HIRE began in 2013, more than 1,345 people have found jobs.