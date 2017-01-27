Oscar-nominated composer is from Wisconsin

GLENDALE (WKOW) -- The Oscars are next month on WKOW and musical, "La La Land" is up for a record 14 Academy Awards.

And the person responsible for all that music is from Wisconsin.

Composer Justin Hurwitz grew up in Milwaukee and went to Nicolet High School, class of 2003.

The orchestra director overheard the young pianist practicing a Beethoven piece one day.

"He was somebody who I knew and I worked with and I actually conducted him playing a concerto. There was a spark to his playing, something that caught my attention right away," Jamin Hoffman told WISN.

Hurwitz is up for three Oscars himself this year.

He's already won two Golden Globes for best original score and song for La La Land.

