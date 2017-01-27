Oscar-nominated composer is from Wisconsin

New video shows the explosion that came after a crash on a highway in Ohio.More >>
New video shows the explosion that came after a crash on a highway in Ohio.More >>
An east side Madison neighborhood is taking action following an increase in crime activity.More >>
An east side Madison neighborhood is taking action following an increase in crime activity.More >>
The suspect was taken into custody Saturday and investigators are getting a warrant to search his body and clothing for evidence.More >>
Investigators believed the woman, who lived at 7113 University Avenue, was intentionally killed.More >>
The owner of a local pizzeria that's been robbed twice recently is taking steps to keep his employees and customers safe. Rosati's Pizza shop on Madison’s east side was robbed at gunpoint twice this month.More >>
The owner of a local pizzeria that's been robbed twice recently is taking steps to keep his employees and customers safe. Rosati's Pizza shop on Madison’s east side was robbed at gunpoint twice this month.More >>
Kelly Ripa announced Sunday online that she'll reveal the new co-host of "Live with Kelly" Monday morning.More >>
Kelly Ripa announced Sunday online that she'll reveal the new co-host of "Live with Kelly" Monday morning.More >>
Across the U.S., 12 people have been killed by tornadoes and flooding in the Midwest and Southeast.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down east of Dallas.More >>
Teachers in the Madison area came together Saturday to support a local organization that helps children who are victims of abuse.More >>
Teachers in the Madison area came together Saturday to support a local organization that helps children who are victims of abuse.More >>
Kelly Ripa announced Sunday online that she'll reveal the new co-host of "Live with Kelly" Monday morning.More >>
Kelly Ripa announced Sunday online that she'll reveal the new co-host of "Live with Kelly" Monday morning.More >>
Match.com reveals top white lie that singles tell on a dateMore >>
Match.com reveals top white lie that singles tell on a dateMore >>
Family members say a mother of five was critically wounded when she was shot repeatedly while sitting with her family in a van in Milwaukee.More >>
Family members say a mother of five was critically wounded when she was shot repeatedly while sitting with her family in a van in Milwaukee.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the woman found dead in the garage of her home in Middleton Friday as 82-year-old Agnes Bram. Bram was a long-time member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, right down the street from where she lived on University Avenue.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the woman found dead in the garage of her home in Middleton Friday as 82-year-old Agnes Bram. Bram was a long-time member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, right down the street from where she lived on University Avenue.More >>
Fitchburg Police are trying to figure out who's behind a shooting incident early Sunday morning.More >>
Fitchburg Police are trying to figure out who's behind a shooting incident early Sunday morning.More >>
Madison police are looking for a man who held up the Walgreens Pharmacy at 2909 E Washington Avenue.More >>
Madison police are looking for a man who held up the Walgreens Pharmacy at 2909 E Washington Avenue.More >>
Wisconsin lawmakers in a budget-writing committee are set to come together Monday to begin voting on a $76 billion spending plan.More >>
Wisconsin lawmakers in a budget-writing committee are set to come together Monday to begin voting on a $76 billion spending plan.More >>
A mobile home in Jefferson County is a total loss after a fire late Saturday night.More >>
A mobile home in Jefferson County is a total loss after a fire late Saturday night.More >>