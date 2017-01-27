Badgers Open Weekend With 5-0 Win Over MSU-Mankato - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers Open Weekend With 5-0 Win Over MSU-Mankato

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

 Annie Pankowski continued her hot streak, scoring twice to propel the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 5-0 win against Minnesota State on Friday night.

Pankowski now has 11 goals during UW’s nine-game winning streak and leads UW with 32 points this season.

Mekenzie Steffen, Maddie Rowe and Alexis Mauermann also scored for the Badgers (23-2-1, 18-2-1-1 WCHA) as UW outshot Minnesota State (6-19-3, 3-16-2-0 WCHA) 47-15.

Senior Ann-Renée Desbiens earned her 49th career shutout, stopping all 15 shots she faced. The La Malbaie, Quebec native leads the NCAA in goals-against average (0.71), save percentage (.959), wins (19), shutouts (11) and winning percentage (.929). 

The two teams wrap up their series on Saturday with a 3 p.m. contest as a limited amount of tickets remain for UW’s final contest of a six-game homestand.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.