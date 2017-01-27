Consumers would ultimately pay for potential tax on imported goods from Mexico

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new option that would include taxing imports from Mexico in order to pay for a border wall is drawing some concern among lawmakers and companies across the nation. Friday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said it's only one option to make Mexico pay for the wall. However, after digging deeper, 27 News found out it may be you who pays in the end.

"My first reaction is it's a huge historic break," said Jon Pevehouse, a political science professor at UW-Madison who focuses on international trade.

It's an unprecedented idea and if enacted, it could mean you would pay more for various items.

"A 20% tariff on goods coming from Mexico means in all likelihood we're going to start paying 20% more for the things we get from Mexico," Pevehouse explained.

According to worldstopexport.com vehicles are the number one import from Mexico, with electronics at number two and machinery at number three. Vegetables and food are in the top ten, meaning your wallet would see changes on a daily basis.

"The one thing about cars or furniture is you buy them once every five to 10 years. The thing about agriculture products is you buy them every week or every other week," Pevehouse said.

But Brandon Scholz, the president and CEO of the Wisconsin Grocer's Association says customers shouldn't be alarmed.

"Consumers would be very smart to pay attention and to watch the path on what happens," Scholz said.

He added it's too early to base conclusions on an idea alone.

"There's nothing in the grocery store today, or tomorrow or next week or maybe the rest of the year whose prices are going to increase because of a comment that we might have a tariff on good coming out of Mexico," he explained.

If the idea were to ever pass, Pevehouse also warns of the direct impact it would have on Wisconsin's economy, a state that exports more goods to Mexico than it imports. Pevehouse fears if the option panned out it could create a trade war with Mexico. In response, that country would increase taxed on goods being sent there from the U.S., including Wisconsin. That could result in Wisconsin companies being forced to layoff employees.