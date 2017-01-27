Keeping your personal data secure

MADISON (WKOW) --- Your personal identification can be the most valuable thing you have. Which is why it's so important to keep that information secure.

We depend on technology to pay bills, order food on-line, and connect with family and friends.

And since Saturday is National Data Privacy Day, it's a good time to think about your own security.

Matthew Jarju said he takes cyber security very seriously.

"I try to educate my family as well as my kids,” Jarju said.

He understands that your personal data may be the most valuable thing you own.

“People can take credit under your name without you even knowing it.”

And hackers are out to steal that information right under your nose.

"They not only want access to your PC, they want access to your bank accounts, your money," said Tony Wasley, a PC technician at Tech Heroes in Madison.

Which is why it's so important to protect your personal data against hackers.

"Safeguarding that is probably one of the top ten things you definitely want to do," Wasley said.

Wasley said the consequences of someone stealing your information can be devastating.

"Identity theft is huge. Someone can pose as you. Someone can be you. Someone can use your birthday, your mailing address. They can basically take over your life and you wouldn't even know it."

There are simple things you can do to protect yourself, like changing your password regularly.

But make sure it isn't something too simple.

"Definitely add special character, special letters, numbers to their password," Wasley said.

"Make sure that the password that you use are not very obvious," Jarju said.

And never open an email attachment from an unknown sender.

"Just on emails alone, make sure you scan any attachments don't click and open any emails unless you know who it's from," Wasley said.

Keeping your software and operating system up-to-date, as well as scanning your computer for viruses and malware will not only help keep it running good, but will also help keep your information secure.