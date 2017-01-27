Violent crash caught on video

SYRACUSE, NY (WKOW) -- A surveillance camera provides a view from inside a bus when a truck drives right into it.
This happened January 19 in Syracuse, New York.
Police say the truck driver tried to get around traffic, but went off the road and right into a bus stopped at a traffic light.
Amazingly, no one was seriously hurt.
No tickets were issued immediately after the crash, but police are still investigating.
