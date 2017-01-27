Many people head outside to embrace return of cold weather in Wisconsin

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- The return of snowy cold weather has plenty of people to head back out to weekend and take part in several winter-related activities.

"It's my favorite season," said Wyatt Flann, who stopped by Cascade Mountain in Portage to get his snowboard waxed and take on the snowy hills.

Flann came by with his grandmother, Kathy Demby, both love the "real" winter in Wisconsin.

"We're anxious to get out there, with all the new runs and it's just really a great place," Demby said, referring to a few new renovations made at Cascade for this winter season.

Flann and Demby weren't the only visitors that showed up to the hills, according to officials from Cascade Mountain, nearly a thousand people visited on Friday.

"Starting [Saturday], life goes back to normal," said a spokesperson for Cascade Mountain Randy Axelson, who's looking forward to this weekend after suffering through the January thaw last week. "On Martin Luther King Day...when we would expect to have thousands of people, instead of that we had hundreds of people, the weather was just terrible."

Axelson says the warm weather in January hurts ski traffic at his business.

"The warm weather causes snow to be soft, which in itself isn't bad, but then at night when it gets cold enough it crusts over and the snow gets kind of hard and crunchy, it's difficult [to ski]," said Axelson, noting this weekend's traffic has already surpassed last weekend. "Our advance bookings this weekend are through the roof, a lot of advanced online sales, so things are looking good."

Other visitors, Troy and Annah Tiber say they go skiing even when the weather conditions aren't so great.

"It's pretty fun to just come out after school and have a little fun," said Annah.

Also, for many Wisconsinites, including the Tiber's, the warm weather did ruin their plans to visit the Ice Castles at Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells.

"We had friends coming down from Chippewa Falls to spend a weekend with us and go to the Ice Castles, but because of the warm weather and the cancellation of the castle, they decided to defer for a later weekend," said Troy Tiber.

The Ice Castles will reopen Saturday at 6 pm.

Cascade Mountain, Devil's Head Resort, and Tyrol Basin all open at 9 AM this weekend.