UPDATE: Car collides with semi, leaving two people with serious injuries

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is releasing more details about a crash in the Township of Oak Grove over the weekend.

The sheriff says a preliminary investigation showed John W. Petri, 24 from Horicon, was heading east on CTH W early Saturday morning when he failed to stop at a stop sign at CTH A. He struck the rear wheels of a semi tractor that was heading north on CTH A.

The driver of the semi, Daniel Bouchette, 57 from Watertown, was not injured. Petri and his passenger, Jacob J. Steiner, 24 from Juneau, had serious injuries, but the sheriff's office says they'll survive. Petri was transported to Beaver Dam Hospital and later transferred to UW Hospital in Madison. Steiner was transported to Oconomowoc Hospital.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. CTH A was shut down for more than four hours while the crash was being investigation and cleaned up.

