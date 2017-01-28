UW-Madison researchers get fed OK to test driverless cars

Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited Wisconsin Sunday, stopping by a family farm and then heading to Madison for brats.More >>
Janesville police are looking for a suspect in an overnight armed robbery.More >>
Middleton Police say they have now recovered the bag they were looking for.More >>
New video shows the explosion that came after a crash on a highway in Ohio.More >>
Protesters will march against the controversial sheriff of Milwaukee County Monday, just as he's reportedly being considered for a position in the Trump administration.More >>
Kelly Ripa announced Sunday online that she'll reveal the new co-host of "Live with Kelly" Monday morning.More >>
Sunday wasn't the greatest day to be outside, but that didn't stop some dedicated teenagers.More >>
People who knew the Milwaukee man shot and killed by a police officer three years ago gathered to celebrate his life this weekend.More >>
What do you get when you combine creative minds, canned goods and a food drive? Canstruction.More >>
The owner of a local pizzeria that's been robbed twice recently is taking steps to keep his employees and customers safe. Rosati's Pizza shop on Madison’s east side was robbed at gunpoint twice this month.More >>
Across the U.S., 12 people have been killed by tornadoes and flooding in the Midwest and Southeast.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down east of Dallas.More >>
People in South Korea are closely monitoring rising tensions over North Korea's missile tests and the U.S. response.More >>
Teachers in the Madison area came together Saturday to support a local organization that helps children who are victims of abuse.More >>
Dog owners in Fitchburg will soon have a park designed just for their four-legged friends. The city broke ground on its first dog park Sunday afternoon.More >>
An east side Madison neighborhood is taking action following an increase in crime activity.More >>
