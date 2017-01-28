Speaker Ryan's statement on President Trump's actions on national security

MADISON (WKOW) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan's (R-WI) spokesperson referred Channel 27 News to the following statement in response to our requests for his comments on President Trump suspending immigration of all refugees, immigrants from some Muslim nations:

“Our number one responsibility is to protect the homeland. We are a compassionate nation, and I support the refugee resettlement program, but it’s time to reevaluate and strengthen the visa vetting process. This is why we passed bipartisan legislation in the wake of the Paris attacks to pause the intake of refugees. President Trump is right to make sure we are doing everything possible to know exactly who is entering our country.

"I also commend the president for taking action to rebuild our military. We need to close the readiness gap and ensure our troops have the tools necessary to complete their mission. A well-equipped fighting force is essential as we work to defeat ISIS and restore American leadership on the international stage."