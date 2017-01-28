Speaker Ryan's statement on President Trump's actions on nationa - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Speaker Ryan's statement on President Trump's actions on national security

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan's (R-WI) spokesperson referred Channel 27 News to the following statement in response to our requests for his comments on President Trump suspending immigration of all refugees, immigrants from some Muslim nations

“Our number one responsibility is to protect the homeland. We are a compassionate nation, and I support the refugee resettlement program, but it’s time to reevaluate and strengthen the visa vetting process. This is why we passed bipartisan legislation in the wake of the Paris attacks to pause the intake of refugees. President Trump is right to make sure we are doing everything possible to know exactly who is entering our country.

"I also commend the president for taking action to rebuild our military. We need to close the readiness gap and ensure our troops have the tools necessary to complete their mission. A well-equipped fighting force is essential as we work to defeat ISIS and restore American leadership on the international stage."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.