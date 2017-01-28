CNN: Many Canadian, western European citizens will also face detainment under Trump mandate

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) -- A senior White House official told CNN on Friday that the list of seven countries whose citizens are now banned from the U.S. was likely just a starting point.

The Trump administration's action on Friday indefinitely suspended admissions for Syrian refugees. The order also called on the secretary of homeland security to conduct a 30-day review to determine whether additional countries should be added to the ban.

The official said the administration would be "very aggressive" as it weighs how many more countries to add to the list.

Asked what criteria the administration will consider as it looks to expand the ban, the official said simply the "mandate is to keep America safe."

But if that is the goal, many national security experts questioned why Trump's executive order focused on banning foreign nationals from the US.

Citizens and legal US residents have carried out all deadly radical Islamist terrorist attacks in the US since 9/11 -- not by foreigners visiting the US on a travel visa or by Syrian refugees.

President Donald Trump's seismic move to ban more than 130 million people from the United States and to deny entry to all refugees reverberated worldwide Saturday, as chaos and confusion rippled through US law enforcement agencies, airports and foreign capitals trying to grasp the US's new policy.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport, where passengers can often spot the Statue of Liberty on their descent into New York, two Iraqis who had been granted visas to enter the US were detained and prevented from exiting the airport. Customs and Border Protection officials cited Trump's new executive order, which bans citizens of Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries -- a total of at least 134 million people -- from entering the US for the next 90 days. It also suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

One of the men, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, worked with the US government for 10 years after the US invaded Iraq. He was released early Saturday afternoon due to provisions in Trump's order that allow the secretaries of state and homeland security to admit individuals into the US on a case-by-case basis, a source with knowledge of the case told CNN.

The other man, Haider Sameer Abdulkaleq Alshawi, had been granted a visa to join his wife, who had worked for a US contractor in Iraq, and son, both of whom already live in the US as refugees. It was not immediately clear how many other cases like Darweesh and Alshawi's were cropping up at other US airports, which appeared to have been blindsided by the new immigration rule that took effect immediately with Trump's signature Friday afternoon.

Their attorneys filed a federal lawsuit Saturday morning challenging Trump's executive order, likely just the first of many challenges in the legal fight many groups plan to wage to overturn Trump's actions.

CNN's Pamela Brown contributed to this report.