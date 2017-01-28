Milwaukee police chief seeks to reassure immigrants

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee's police chief is seeking to reassure a Latino organization that his department will not change its procedures in response to President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration.

Chief Edward Flynn spoke Saturday to several hundred people gathered at the general assembly of Voces de la Frontera. Flynn told the group that the Milwaukee Police Department does not enforce the status violations of immigration laws.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2keNyPa ) reports Flynn said his department believes its responsibility is to "protect the residents of our city," and to do that, residents must trust police and be willing to report crimes and be witnesses.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order that seeks to toughen federal response to illegal immigrants.

Flynn said in an interview that he disagrees with Trump's directives.