Eau Claire officer fatally shoots man outside hotel

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) -- An Eau Claire police officer has fatally shot a man during a confrontation outside a hotel.

The Eau Claire Police Department got a 911 call Saturday morning about a man with a gun in the parking lot of Scottish Inns & Suites. The caller said the man was pointing the gun at passing vehicles and people.

Police say the first officer who arrived found the 49-year-old man in the parking lot and, after a confrontation, shot him. Officers tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.

No officers or anyone else was hurt. The names of the 19-year veteran officer and the suspect were not released.

The officer is on standard administrative assignment. The La Crosse Police Department is investigating the shooting at the request of Eau Claire police.

