Beloit Fire Makes bulletproof vests mandatory for paramedics on disturbance calls

BELOIT (WKOW) -- In these uncertain times, come new mandatory measures for Beloit Fire Paramedics.

The first responders are now required to wear bullet proof vests on disturbance calls.

"Our guys have been attacked, they've been assaulted on calls," Deputy Chief Joe Murray said about why they are making the change.

"Nowadays, across the country with different threats, we have to have that level of protection," he said.

The vests range from 20 to 30 pounds, but Deputy Chief Murray says his paramedics don't mind the extra weight.

"Your adrenaline is going in those situations..you're really working hard to save a patient," Deputy Chief Murray said. "They really don't notice the weight difference," he added.

The perk is not just an extra coat of protection, but extra pocket space.

"It's the fishing vest of the fire service, we've got all our tools on it, they are very convenient to get in to the pockets," Mercyhealth EMS Director Dr. Jay MacNeal said about the bullet proof vests.

He says all Rock County Fire Departments are following Beloit's lead by equipping paramedics with bullet proof vests.

"It's getting to the point where there is a propensity for violence, they are wearing them," he said.

The vests aren't cheap. They range in price from a couple hundred to several thousand dollars.